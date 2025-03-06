NEEK OTT release date: When and where to watch Dhanush starrer online? Check HERE

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. Released on February 21, the film received praise for its young cast’s performances. While still in theaters, here's when and where you can watch the movie online

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush, was released in theaters on February 21 and received positive feedback for the performances of its young cast. Although still playing in cinemas, reports suggest that the movie might premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, though official confirmation is awaited

The film revolves around Prabhu, a young chef struggling to move on from his past relationship with Nila. As he meets his childhood friend Preethi through a marriage arrangement, he opens up about his past love story. Prabhu and Nila had fallen for each other at an anniversary party, but their relationship faced hurdles due to Nila’s father’s terminal illness. Choosing not to reveal the truth, Prabhu stepped away, leading to their painful separation. Though Nila’s father eventually accepted their love, she was already engaged to Arvind. At her wedding in Goa, Nila realizes she still loves Prabhu, but he decides to move on with Preethi, ending the film with their wedding while hinting at possible new love stories

The movie is helmed, written, and produced by Dhanush, alongside Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. It stars Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles, with R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in supporting roles. Leon Britto has handled cinematography, Prasanna GK is the editor, and G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music

Latest Videos