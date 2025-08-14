- Home
Dhanush Joins Rajinikanth’s Family to Catch First Show of ‘Coolie’ at Rohini Theatre
Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ premiered globally with early shows and fanfare. Dhanush, a longtime admirer and former son-in-law, watched the first show at Rohini Theatre with Rajinikanth’s family, including Latha and Linga.
Dhanush at 'Coolie' Premiere
Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film ‘Coolie’ premiered globally today, marking a grand celebration by fans across the world. Overseas screenings kicked off as early as 4 AM, drawing enthusiastic crowds despite the early hour. In India, the excitement was no less intense — the first shows began at 6 AM in states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth’s home state, saw the film hit screens at 9 AM, with theaters packed and buzzing with energy.
Fans gathered well in advance, transforming cinema halls into festival grounds, complete with fireworks, dancing, and the traditional milk abhishekam (milk bath) for towering cutouts of the superstar. The atmosphere reflected the unmatched devotion of Rajini fans, turning the film’s release into a full-fledged celebration.
Dhanush Watched 'Coolie'
Rajinikanth commands a massive fan following, both within and outside the film industry. Many actors began their careers inspired by him, including Dhanush, a devoted Rajini fan. He’s famously skipped his own film premieres but never misses Rajini’s. Staying true to tradition, Dhanush attended the first show of ‘Coolie’ at Rohini Theatre in Chennai.
THE OG FAN BOY ARRIVED 🤩💥#CoolieFDFS @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/e81mCrAVHM
— Dhanush Trends ™ (@Dhanush_Trends) August 14, 2025
Dhanush with Rajini Family
Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya, and the couple have two sons. Although they divorced after 18 years of marriage, Dhanush’s admiration for Rajini remains unchanged. He watched ‘Coolie’ at Rohini Theatre alongside Rajinikanth’s family, including Latha and his son, Linga.