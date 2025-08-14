Image Credit : x

Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film ‘Coolie’ premiered globally today, marking a grand celebration by fans across the world. Overseas screenings kicked off as early as 4 AM, drawing enthusiastic crowds despite the early hour. In India, the excitement was no less intense — the first shows began at 6 AM in states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth’s home state, saw the film hit screens at 9 AM, with theaters packed and buzzing with energy.

Fans gathered well in advance, transforming cinema halls into festival grounds, complete with fireworks, dancing, and the traditional milk abhishekam (milk bath) for towering cutouts of the superstar. The atmosphere reflected the unmatched devotion of Rajini fans, turning the film’s release into a full-fledged celebration.