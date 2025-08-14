Image Credit : Facebook / sun pictures

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited Tamil action thriller Coolie has finally hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. Directed and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Coolie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. The film was initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. The official title, Coolie, was unveiled in April 2024, building immense anticipation among fans.