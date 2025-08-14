Coolie OTT Details: When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller Online
Superstar Rajinikanth’s Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released worldwide on August 14, 2025, featuring a star-studded cast and groundbreaking visuals, creating huge excitement among fans and critics alike.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited Tamil action thriller Coolie has finally hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. Directed and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.
Coolie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. The film was initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. The official title, Coolie, was unveiled in April 2024, building immense anticipation among fans.
Lokesh Kanagaraj has brought together a powerhouse technical team for the film. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan has handled cinematography, and Philomin Raj has taken charge of editing. The crew also includes regular collaborators from Lokesh’s past films, such as action choreographers Anbariv, costume designer Praveen Raja, and production designer N. Sathees Kumar.
Notably, Coolie is the first Tamil film to be shot with IMAX-certified cameras, promising a visually immersive experience for audiences. Another standout element is the use of digital de-aging technology for flashback sequences featuring a younger Rajinikanth—an ambitious move that has sparked curiosity and excitement.
Digital Release Details
While Coolie is currently enjoying a strong theatrical run, its digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. However, the film will be available on the platform only after its theatrical window closes. The official digital release date is yet to be announced and will be shared by the makers or Amazon Prime in due course.
With a combination of powerful performances, technical brilliance, and a mass appeal storyline, Coolie is already generating buzz as one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.