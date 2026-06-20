Recent reports indicate that actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have reportedly ended their alleged relationship after several months of dating rumours. While neither actor publicly confirmed their romance, sources suggest an amicable split, though the exact reasons remain undisclosed.

Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have reportedly called it quits after several months of dating speculation, according to recent reports. While the duo never officially confirmed their alleged romance, sources suggest they have now gone their separate ways.

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The buzz surrounding Dhanush and Mrunal's alleged relationship had been a topic of discussion for quite some time, with fans closely following their public appearances and social media interactions. Speculation notably gained momentum when Dhanush attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, a film featuring Mrunal as a co-lead.

What Led to the Reported Split?

A report in Filmfare indicate that Dhanush and Mrunal have decided to end their alleged relationship amicably. However, the precise reason behind their reported separation is currently undisclosed. Neither actor has yet issued an official statement regarding the alleged breakup, maintaining their consistent approach of keeping personal matters private.

Mrunal Thakur's Previous Statements on Relationship Rumours

Prior to these recent reports of a split, Mrunal had addressed the dating rumours, frequently dismissing them. She had referred to Dhanush as 'just a good friend' and found the ongoing speculation amusing. In earlier interviews, Mrunal clarified her relationship status, stating she was single and focused on her career, emphasising her desire to keep her personal life private once she finds the right person. There were also unconfirmed reports of a potential wedding between the two in February 2026, which Mrunal humorously brushed off as baseless.

On The Work Front

Despite the persistent speculation about their personal lives, both Dhanush and Mrunal remain actively engaged in their professional commitments. Mrunal continues to be busy with various film projects, while Dhanush has also been involved in his upcoming ventures. Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, with their separation being finalised in 2024.

As of now, fans await any official confirmation from either Dhanush or Mrunal regarding the status of their rumoured relationship.