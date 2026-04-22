Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Team Up for Period Film, Dating Rumours Put to Rest
After weeks of dating rumours, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are making headlines for a film collaboration, with Mrunal reportedly starring in a period drama directed by Dhanush.
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No shortage of rumors in the industry..
There's never a shortage of gossip in the film world. If a hero and heroine are spotted having coffee, people start weaving stories. The same thing happened with Kollywood star Dhanush and 'Sita Ramam' actress Mrunal Thakur. While Mrunal did hit back at the trolls, the story has now taken an unexpected turn.
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What did Mrunal say about the dating rumors?
For the past few days, rumours were flying from Kollywood to Bollywood that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were dating. The news even surprised their fans. However, Mrunal quickly shut down the gossip. She clarified, "I don't have time for dating and marriage. I am fully busy with films." As usual, Dhanush stayed silent on the matter.
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Master plan behind the rumors..
So, what's the real deal? It seems this isn't a love affair, but a professional one. National Award winner Dhanush is making his mark as a director, not just an actor. After directing films like 'Pa Paandi' and 'Raayan', he has reportedly prepared a special script just for Mrunal Thakur.
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Mrunal as a goddess in a historical story..
According to reliable sources, Dhanush's upcoming directorial is a historical film set in the 1960-70s. It's a woman-centric movie where Mrunal Thakur will reportedly portray a powerful 'goddess' figure. This is supposedly Dhanush's dream project, which he plans to produce under his own banner, Wonderbar Films. G.V. Prakash Kumar is tipped to be the music composer, but we're still waiting for an official word.
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Both are very busy..
Right now, both actors are incredibly busy. Dhanush is juggling 8-9 films, balancing acting and directing, and using his breaks to work on this film's pre-production. Mrunal is also busy with her Telugu and Hindi projects. Even though Mrunal made it clear they aren't dating, the news of their collaboration has got movie lovers excited. Everyone is eager to see what this talented director and brilliant actress will create together. Now, all eyes are on the official announcement!
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