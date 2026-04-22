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Both are very busy..

Right now, both actors are incredibly busy. Dhanush is juggling 8-9 films, balancing acting and directing, and using his breaks to work on this film's pre-production. Mrunal is also busy with her Telugu and Hindi projects. Even though Mrunal made it clear they aren't dating, the news of their collaboration has got movie lovers excited. Everyone is eager to see what this talented director and brilliant actress will create together. Now, all eyes are on the official announcement!