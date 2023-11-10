Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhanteras 2023: Janhvi Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs attend Dharma Productions puja

    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Today marks the first day of Diwali, also known as Dhanteras. As this day aims to bring prosperity and wealth Karan Johar's production house Dharama Productions conducted a puja. 
     

    article_image1

    In the past few days, celebrities have been very busy with Diwali parties and now they arrived at Dharam production's office for Dhanteras pooja. 

    article_image2

    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan donned a cream-coloured kurta-pajama set that had sliver working on its neck and chest. He paired the look with black shoes. 

    article_image3

    Janhvi Kapoor- Khushi Kapoor

    The Kapoor sisters were draped in simple sarees. Janhvi's was a mix of purple and golden and the blouse was silver in colour. Meanwhile, Khushi's saree was pink and green with an orange blouse. 

    article_image4

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a cream-coloured kurta that came with sequences all over it. He completed his look with shades and brown shoes.

    article_image5

    Shanaya Kapoor looked elegant in a pink and golden lehenga. The blouse was deep neck and she completed her look with a choker set. 

    article_image6

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a yellow and white kurta as he arrived for the puja in his long hair and beard look. 

    article_image7

    Manish Paul

    Manish Paul was seen in a cream kurta set with his sleeves folded. He wore palazzo plants under the kurta with black shoes. 

    article_image8

    Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

    For the puja, Varun Dhawan wore a light blue deep-neck kurta and white pants. His wife Natasha Dalal looked beautiful in a yellow suit. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan wishes Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' set to premiere at IFFI ATG

    Salman Khan wishes Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' set to premiere at IFFI

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film suffers loss of whopping Rs 50 crore; read details RBA

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film suffers loss of whopping Rs 50 crore; read details

    Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi starrer to release on OTT? Here's what we know ATG

    Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi starrer to release on OTT? Here's what we know

    Is marriage on the cards for Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar? UAE cricketer accidentally said THIS (WATCH) snt

    Is marriage on the cards for Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar? UAE cricketer accidentally said THIS (WATCH)

    Manoj Muntashir reveals how 'Adipurush' was 'big mistake' for him vma

    Manoj Muntashir reveals how 'Adipurush' was 'big mistake' for him

    Recent Stories

    7 Korean dramas you must not miss on Netflix RBA

    7 Korean dramas you must not miss on Netflix

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra vkp

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra

    9 tips to maintain weight this festive season gcw eai

    9 tips to maintain weight this festive season

    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt anr

    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt

    Bandra Review: 7 reasons to watch Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia movie rkn

    Bandra Review: 7 reasons to watch Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia movie

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon