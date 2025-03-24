user
user

(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala shares pictures from her latest Tamil Nadu trip

Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared glimpses of her Tamil Nadu getaway, hinting at a visit to Kumbakonam. She explored historical sites, enjoyed filter coffee, and admired local art. Meanwhile, in a Vogue India interview, she and Naga Chaitanya shared insights into their relationship and careers

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 3:41 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala's Tamil Nadu Getaway

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared glimpses of her trip to Tamil Nadu through multiple Instagram posts. Though she did not disclose her exact location, the temple pictures hinted that she was in Kumbakonam.

article_image2

Exploring Culture and Heritage

In the pictures, Sobhita was seen wearing a blue kurta while admiring intricate ancient paintings on city walls. She also enjoyed a cup of traditional filter coffee and explored historical structures.


article_image3

A Special Temple Encounter

During her visit to a temple, the actress befriended an elephant, capturing a heartwarming moment from her journey.

Embracing Simplicity

Another set of pictures showed her in a cream-colored kurta paired with a pastel dupatta as she wandered through local streets and posed by a scenic lake.

article_image4

A Single-Word Caption

Sobhita captioned her post with the word "Magnificence," reflecting her admiration for the place.

Candid Moments in an Interview

During a Vogue India interview, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared lighthearted moments about their relationship. Chaitanya admitted that he watches more movies than Sobhita, who playfully responded that she would begin by watching his films.
 

article_image5

Their Journey as a Couple

Chaitanya revealed that he had followed Sobhita on Instagram before they started talking. Their conversations eventually led to a breakfast date in Mumbai.

A Private Wedding

After keeping their relationship away from the public eye for a while, the couple got married on December 4, 2024, in Hyderabad.

article_image6

Naga Chaitanya’s Recent Success

On the professional front, Chaitanya was last seen in the blockbuster film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film, featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, was highly praised by fans and crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office.

article_image7

Upcoming Project

Chaitanya is currently working on his next film, tentatively titled NC24, which is expected to be a mystical action thriller.

article_image8

Playful Banter

Chaitanya jokingly remarked that Sobhita lacked “basic human skills” like making coffee, while she teased him by saying she "drives him crazy."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH] ATG

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH]

WATCH - Mannara Chopra SLAMS Indigo airlines for denying boarding ATG

WATCH - Mannara Chopra SLAMS Indigo airlines for denying boarding

IPL 2025: Anirudh Ravichander brings power-packed performance at Cheepauk WATCH ATG

IPL 2025: Anirudh Ravichander brings power-packed performance at Cheepauk | WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia condemns reporter for calling her 'Milky Beauty', Here's what she said MEG

Tamannaah Bhatia condemns reporter for calling her 'Milky Beauty', Here's what she said

Pooja Bhatt sparks debate with reply to Akshay Kumar's 5-year-old tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's case MEG

Pooja Bhatt sparks debate with reply to Akshay Kumar's 5-year-old tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Recent Stories

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH] ATG

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH]

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained AJR

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained

Central government takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs! AJR

Central govt takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement shk

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Recent Videos

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Video Icon
Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon