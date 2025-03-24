(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala shares pictures from her latest Tamil Nadu trip

Read Full Gallery

Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared glimpses of her Tamil Nadu getaway, hinting at a visit to Kumbakonam. She explored historical sites, enjoyed filter coffee, and admired local art. Meanwhile, in a Vogue India interview, she and Naga Chaitanya shared insights into their relationship and careers

Sobhita Dhulipala's Tamil Nadu Getaway Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared glimpses of her trip to Tamil Nadu through multiple Instagram posts. Though she did not disclose her exact location, the temple pictures hinted that she was in Kumbakonam.

Exploring Culture and Heritage In the pictures, Sobhita was seen wearing a blue kurta while admiring intricate ancient paintings on city walls. She also enjoyed a cup of traditional filter coffee and explored historical structures.

A Special Temple Encounter During her visit to a temple, the actress befriended an elephant, capturing a heartwarming moment from her journey. Embracing Simplicity Another set of pictures showed her in a cream-colored kurta paired with a pastel dupatta as she wandered through local streets and posed by a scenic lake.

A Single-Word Caption Sobhita captioned her post with the word "Magnificence," reflecting her admiration for the place. Candid Moments in an Interview During a Vogue India interview, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared lighthearted moments about their relationship. Chaitanya admitted that he watches more movies than Sobhita, who playfully responded that she would begin by watching his films.



Their Journey as a Couple Chaitanya revealed that he had followed Sobhita on Instagram before they started talking. Their conversations eventually led to a breakfast date in Mumbai. A Private Wedding After keeping their relationship away from the public eye for a while, the couple got married on December 4, 2024, in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya’s Recent Success On the professional front, Chaitanya was last seen in the blockbuster film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film, featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, was highly praised by fans and crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office.

Upcoming Project Chaitanya is currently working on his next film, tentatively titled NC24, which is expected to be a mystical action thriller.

Playful Banter Chaitanya jokingly remarked that Sobhita lacked “basic human skills” like making coffee, while she teased him by saying she "drives him crazy."

