Amid Yuzvendra-Dhanashree divorce news, actress drops new song on betrayal; 'Gairon Ke Bistar Pe...'

Read Full Gallery

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce was finalized on March 20, 2025. Hours before the verdict, Dhanashree released a music video reflecting themes of betrayal and emotional abuse.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-actress Dhanashree Verma have officially divorced on March 20, 2025. After months of speculation, the couple’s split became final. The couple had been living separately since June 2022, with reports of their impending divorce surfacing in December 2024.

Dhanashree's Music Video Reflects Themes of Infidelity and Abuse Hours before the divorce verdict, Dhanashree released a music video titled "Dekha Ji Dekha Maine." The video portrays themes of infidelity and emotional abuse, showcasing her character’s struggle in a toxic marriage. Her husband in the video cheats on her and even becomes physically abusive before she walks away. [WATCH MUSIC VIDEO]

The Timing of the Release Sparks Attention The release of the music video raised eyebrows due to its timing, just hours before the divorce hearing. Many speculated that the song’s content mirrored Dhanashree’s real-life emotional journey. Dhanashree and Chahal had a fairytale wedding in December 2020, but their relationship slowly fell apart, culminating in the divorce. ALSO READ: Amid Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree alimony news, RJ Mahvash shares criptic posts: 'Jhut, lalach aur fareb...'

Latest Videos