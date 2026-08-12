Hansal Mehta is set to direct 'Scam 2010', the next installment in the successful franchise. The series will star Siddharth Bodke as the late businessman Subrata Roy, founder of the Sahara Group, and will be released on Sony LIV.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to come up with 'Scam 2010', which stars Siddharth Bodke in the lead role. Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment have begun production on Scam 2010.

From his rise through small savings schemes that laid the foundation for a sprawling financial empire to the public scrutiny that followed, the series follows the journey of the late businessman Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara Group.

Director's Vision for 'Scam 2010'

Hansal Mehta described Scam 2010 as "a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both." "It looks at how one of India's largest business empires was built on belief -- and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility," Mehta said in a press note.

Expanding the 'Scam' Franchise

Deepak Segal, Chief Content Officer, Applause Entertainment, said, "Scam has become much more than a franchise for us. The success of Scam comes with a lot of responsibility, as we are extremely conscious of the expectations that people have from us. Scam 1992 arrived at a time when the Indian streaming ecosystem was still finding its voice and went on to become one of the most loved and culturally resonant series to emerge from India. The success of Scam 1992 gave us the confidence to build an anthology around a simple but powerful idea: India's history is full of extraordinary stories where ambition, money, power and human nature collide. With Scam 2010, we are taking that ambition even further. What makes this season particularly exciting is having Hansal Mehta return to direct. Hansal has been integral to the DNA of Scam from the beginning, and his ability to transform complex real-life events into intimate, gripping human stories is one of the reasons the franchise has resonated so deeply."

Siddharth Bodke on the Lead Role

Siddharth Bodke, who steps into the lead role, said, "What floored me was the complexity of the lead's personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta."

'Scam 2010' will be released on Sony LIV. (ANI)