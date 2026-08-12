Actor Jr NTR thanked fans, friends, and family for their support after a successful shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad. The actor shared an update on X, stating he is recovering well. The hospital expects a full recovery in 2-3 months.

Actor Jr NTR has thanked his fans, friends and family for their prayers and support following a successful shoulder surgery. The actor recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure for a shoulder injury at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad. The hospital said the surgery was completely successful, with the actor recovering well.

Jr NTR Thanks Fans on X

In an X post, Jr NTR wrote, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I'm doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS."

I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS. To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 12, 2026

Addressing his friends, family and fans, the actor added that their support gives him strength every day, before signing off with an optimistic message: "See you soon!"

Hospital Issues Health Bulletin

According to a health bulletin issued by KIMS Hospitals on Wednesday, Jr NTR sustained a shoulder injury and, following consultation and follow-up care with a team of medical specialists, was advised to undergo arthroscopic surgery to facilitate a quicker and more complete recovery.

"The surgical procedure was successfully performed at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad by a team of orthopaedic surgeons, led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr. Nithin Bejjanki, Dr. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. Srinivas Rao Surapaneni," the bulletin stated.

The hospital said Jr NTR is doing fine following the surgery and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision.

"We are pleased to share that the surgery was completely successful, and Mr. N.T.R is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Our doctors anticipate a full recovery, with Mr. N.T.R returning to his normal self within a 2 to 3-month timeframe," the health bulletin stated.

The bulletin was issued by Dr Sambit Sahu, Director-Medical Services and Medical Director and Head of Department of Critical Care at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Jr NTR has recently suffered a shoulder injury, and doctors have advised him to take six to eight weeks of rest. On July 27, his team shared an official health update, assuring fans that Jr NTR is in stable condition and there's no cause for panic.