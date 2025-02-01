Deva box office report: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's film earns Rs 5 crore on Day 01

Deva box office collection Day 1: According to early estimations, Shahid Kapoor's new film, Deva, grossed Rs 5 crore during its opening. In terms of first-day box office, it fell short of his last feature, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor's Deva was released on Friday, January 31. According to early estimates, the film grossed Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Deva is a remake of the Malayalam film Mumbai Police, starring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Pravvesh Rana.

budget 2025
article_image2

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, Deva grossed Rs 5 crore on its first day. The occupancy percentage for the film also remained low.

article_image3

It fell short of Shahid Kapoor's last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he costarred with Kriti Sanon on the first day. The film grossed Rs 6.7 crore on its first day. Shahid's biggest opener was Kabir Singh, which grossed Rs 20.21 crores.

article_image4

Ahead of the release of Deva, Shahid Kapoor shared an emotional note and wrote, "One year of blood, sweat, and tears. 2024 was all Deva! Mera dil meri jaan. Mera kaam meri shiddat. Mera acting ke liye pyaar. Meri audience ke liye mohobbat. Mera saalon ka experience, mera andar ka creative bachha—sab hai is Deva mein... (My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative child—everything is in this Deva)." Rosshan Andrrews has directed the film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH)

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims RBA

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims

Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date ATG

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation vkp

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon