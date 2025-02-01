Deva box office report: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's film earns Rs 5 crore on Day 01

Deva box office collection Day 1: According to early estimations, Shahid Kapoor's new film, Deva, grossed Rs 5 crore during its opening. In terms of first-day box office, it fell short of his last feature, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shahid Kapoor's Deva was released on Friday, January 31. According to early estimates, the film grossed Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Deva is a remake of the Malayalam film Mumbai Police, starring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Pravvesh Rana.

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, Deva grossed Rs 5 crore on its first day. The occupancy percentage for the film also remained low.

It fell short of Shahid Kapoor's last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he costarred with Kriti Sanon on the first day. The film grossed Rs 6.7 crore on its first day. Shahid's biggest opener was Kabir Singh, which grossed Rs 20.21 crores.

Ahead of the release of Deva, Shahid Kapoor shared an emotional note and wrote, "One year of blood, sweat, and tears. 2024 was all Deva! Mera dil meri jaan. Mera kaam meri shiddat. Mera acting ke liye pyaar. Meri audience ke liye mohobbat. Mera saalon ka experience, mera andar ka creative bachha—sab hai is Deva mein... (My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative child—everything is in this Deva)." Rosshan Andrrews has directed the film.

