Following the success of the 'Demonte Colony' series, 'Demonte Colony 3' is being made amidst huge expectations. Zee has acquired the film's digital and satellite rights for about 50 crore rupees.
The Demonte Colony series on a winning streak
The 'Demonte Colony' series is a unique Tamil horror-thriller. The 2015 low-budget first part was a huge hit. The 2024 sequel also received great acclaim, raising expectations for Part 3.
Zee's massive deal
Production is in full swing, and big business news is out. Zee has snagged the digital and satellite rights for about 50 crore rupees, a career-first record for Arulnithi.
Star cast and expectations
Ajay Gnanamuthu directs Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others. The first look hints at more scares. Part 2's cliffhanger has fans hyped for what's next in the story.
The film industry's view
Big rights deals are usually for star-studded films. This proves a good script boosts market value. The deal makes 'Demonte Colony 3' profitable pre-release, inspiring others.
