South superstar Prabhas’s recent film The Raja Saab saw a strong opening but declining earnings over the next days. Despite the drop, the movie has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office.
Prabhas's film The Raja Saab
Superstar Prabhas's film The Raja Saab was released in theaters worldwide on January 9. There was a huge buzz for the movie before its release. However, many found the film's story quite weak after its release. Its director is Maruthi.
The Raja Saab earned 100 crores on the first day
Reports say Prabhas's film The Raja Saab made 100 crores worldwide on day one, the first film of 2026 to do so. It has earned over 137.50 crores globally.
The Raja Saab film collection
The third-day, i.e., Sunday's collection figures for The Raja Saab are out. According to a sacnilk.com report, the movie collected 18.66 crores on its first Sunday. This figure is as of 10 PM. There's a chance it could increase.
The Raja Saab's blast
The Raja Saab did a business of 53.75 crores on its first day. On the second day, there was a huge drop in earnings, and it only made 26 crores. However, the film has entered the 100 crore club by earning 107.56 crores at the Indian box office.
The Raja Saab made a smashing record
Prabhas's The Raja Saab joined the 100 crore club in India in three days. With this, the film has broken the record of War 2. Hrithik Roshan's 2025 film had entered the 100 crore club in four days.
About the film The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy by Maruthi, produced by People Media Factory. It stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and others. Its budget is 450 crores.
