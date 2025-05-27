Actors Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh are coming together to showcase their versatility with 'Mistry' show.

Ram, who is best known for his roles in Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, will essay the role of Armaan Mistry in the series. It's the Indian adaptation of the police procedural comedy drama detective mystery television series 'Monk', as per Deadline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xorSubMdGNY&ab_channel=JioHotstar

Armaan Mistry is ostensibly the Indian version of Tony Shalhoub's Adrian Monk, who worked with the San Francisco Police Department on unconventional cases.

Mona Singh (Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin) plays ACP Sehmat Siddiqui, while Shikha Talsania (Wake Up Sid) and Kshitish Date (Mulshi Pattern) also star.

Rishab Seth, who has directed the show, said, "Mistry was such a unique and fulfilling experience. Ever since I came on board, I was excited to dive right in as it is such an interesting premise and an even more interesting character to explore. Ram has done absolute justice to our vision of Armaan Mistry and the rest of the cast - Mona, Shikha, Kshitish have added so much value to the overall story."

It marks the first adaptation of the series, about a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, in South Asia and comes after a deal between Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats to remake shows for the Indian market.

Monk ran on USA Network from 2002 - 2009 and spawned a movie that aired on Peacock in 2023.

'Mistry' will be released on JioHotstar on June 27.

