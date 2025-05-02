- Home
At WAVES 2025, The bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and their mutual admiration and playful banter left fans reminiscing about their iconic moments together.
Bollywood’s beloved duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, reunited on stage at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai, where they shared a lighthearted and heartfelt exchange. During the session, moderated by Karan Johar, SRK openly expressed his admiration for Deepika, leaving fans delighted.
Shah Rukh Khan's confession
While discussing their journey in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan made a playful yet sincere confession: "I love Deepika Padukone."
He went on to explain why he enjoys being around her, saying: "I’m very awkward, especially at events and parties… That’s when I hide behind Deepika, because she’s taller!"
His humorous remark drew laughter from the audience and Deepika herself.
Deepika Padukone's reaction
Deepika Padukone responded with equal warmth and humor, confirming SRK’s statement: "It’s true… We are two awkward people. He hides behind me, and then I try to hide behind him."
Her reaction showcased the deep bond and camaraderie they share, both on and off-screen.
Their Iconic Partnership
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been one of Bollywood’s most cherished on-screen pairs, having starred together in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan. Their chemistry continues to captivate audiences, and fans are eagerly awaiting their next collaboration.