Image Credit : Social Media

While discussing their journey in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan made a playful yet sincere confession: "I love Deepika Padukone."

He went on to explain why he enjoys being around her, saying: "I’m very awkward, especially at events and parties… That’s when I hide behind Deepika, because she’s taller!"

His humorous remark drew laughter from the audience and Deepika herself.