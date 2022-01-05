  • Facebook
    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
    Let's take a look at the 7 most expensive mangalsutras of Bollywood actresses that they donned just after their wedding. 

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    For Indian women, mangalsutra is an auspicious necklace representing a man's unity with his woman. You can find various types of mangalsutra designs made of platinum, gold, diamonds, and others. These days, we get mangalsutra in a bracelet and ring form too. Today, let us look at 7 most expensive mangalsutras sported by Bollywood actresses.
     

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Katrina Kaif: The actress recently shared some cute pictures on Instagram yesterday, flaunting her Sabyasachi designed mangalsutra. According to reports, the mangalsutra costs around 7 lakh.
     

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Yami Gautam: The actress who got married last year was seen flaunting a mangalsutra cost Rs 3,4 lakhs. Her mangalsutra was from a Bvlgari piece with black onyx and diamonds crafted from 18-carat gold.
     

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Priyanka Chopra: Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra had two mangalsutras; one is from Bvlgari, which has a modern touch, and the other has a traditional feel by Sabyasachi. 
     

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Deepika Padukone: After Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh, the actress was seen flaunting a big solitaire diamond mangalsutra that cost around 20 lakh.
     

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Sonam Kapoor: The actress chose Ushita Rawtani's mangalsutra  which has her zodiac sign and her husband Anand Ahuja's zodiac symbol deigned mangalsutra with a diamond at the centre. 
     

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Anuskha Sharma:The actress has a traditional mangalsutra worth Rs 52 lakh. It has black onyx along with some diamonds.
     

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Patralekhaa: The Bengali girl got married to her long time beau Rajkummar Rao wearing a Bengali designer Sabyasachi mangalsutra, which was around Rs 1,6 lakhs. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

