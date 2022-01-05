  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

     Deepika Padukone turns 36-year-old today, January 05; let’s take you through all the investments the actress has made in the start-ups world over the years.
     

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also called female superstar of Bollywood after the late Sridevi, and the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, will be turned 36th birthday today, January 05. Besides acting, Deepika has other ways to earn money. Yes, four years ago, Deepika has founded KA Enterprises LLP, a firm that streamlined her investments.

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Deepika took care of her finances at her family office in Bengaluru. Post that, she has been investing in many promising start-ups. Let us take a look at some of them. Besides funding in start-ups, she also has a clothing line called All About You.
     

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Furlenco: The actress made her first investments in Furlenco, a furniture rental platform.

    Purplle: Deepika has also invested in a marketplace that sells beauty, fashion products from various ranges. FYI: Purplle is just like Nykaa.

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Epigamia: In a report published in Live Mint, it is said that Deepika Padukone has invested in Drum Foods International Pvt. Ltd.

    Supertails: Deepika Padukone has also invested in Supertails, a platform for the pet parent who is looking for good services that include food and grooming of their furry friend. Supertails mission is to make India a pet-friendly nation.

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Edtech- FrontRow: The actress backed Edtech’s start-up FrontRow. The site offers celebrities classes focusing on music, dance, and other creative fields.

    BluSmart: Deepika is one of the primary investors in this start-up, which promises affordable electric taxis to the people. BluSmart says it offers reliable and cheap electric taxis to customers in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    BluSmart: Deepika is one of the primary investors in this start-up, which promises affordable electric taxis to the people. BluSmart says it offers reliable and cheap electric taxis to customers in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

    ISRO- Bellatrix Aerospace: The actress was one of the leading investors in this project. In 2019, Bellatrix Aerospace, a start-up created by the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), declared that it had received funding of ₹21 Crore in a pre-series A round. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rang in their New Year on a cruise deck; actor shares dreamy pics

     

    DISCLAIMER: The above article is for entertainment purposes only. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the facts mentioned in the article. It is just for entertainment purposes.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Ranveer Singh in The Wheel of Time Watch this NOW RCB

    Is Ranveer Singh in ‘The Wheel of Time’? Watch this NOW

    Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi exit from power in 2024 drb

    Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi's exit from power in 2024

    TV actor Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid 19 positive; check out her social media post RCB

    TV actor Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid 19 positive; check out her social media post

    Jacqueline Fernandez mother suffers heart stroke in Bahrain will actress be able to travel abroad RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers heart stroke in Bahrain; will actress be able to travel abroad?

    Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal does rope workout, video SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal does rope workout, video

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    Celebs spotting: Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor and more seen in Mumbai RCB

    Celebs spotting: Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor and more seen in Mumbai

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes ycb

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes

    Is Ranveer Singh in The Wheel of Time Watch this NOW RCB

    Is Ranveer Singh in ‘The Wheel of Time’? Watch this NOW

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to marry in March? Here's what we know RCB

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to marry in March? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon