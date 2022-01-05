Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

Deepika Padukone turns 36-year-old today, January 05; let’s take you through all the investments the actress has made in the start-ups world over the years.



Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also called female superstar of Bollywood after the late Sridevi, and the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, will be turned 36th birthday today, January 05. Besides acting, Deepika has other ways to earn money. Yes, four years ago, Deepika has founded KA Enterprises LLP, a firm that streamlined her investments.

Deepika took care of her finances at her family office in Bengaluru. Post that, she has been investing in many promising start-ups. Let us take a look at some of them. Besides funding in start-ups, she also has a clothing line called All About You.



Furlenco: The actress made her first investments in Furlenco, a furniture rental platform. Purplle: Deepika has also invested in a marketplace that sells beauty, fashion products from various ranges. FYI: Purplle is just like Nykaa.

Epigamia: In a report published in Live Mint, it is said that Deepika Padukone has invested in Drum Foods International Pvt. Ltd. Supertails: Deepika Padukone has also invested in Supertails, a platform for the pet parent who is looking for good services that include food and grooming of their furry friend. Supertails mission is to make India a pet-friendly nation.

Edtech- FrontRow: The actress backed Edtech’s start-up FrontRow. The site offers celebrities classes focusing on music, dance, and other creative fields. BluSmart: Deepika is one of the primary investors in this start-up, which promises affordable electric taxis to the people. BluSmart says it offers reliable and cheap electric taxis to customers in the Delhi-National Capital Region.