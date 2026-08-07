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Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Rare Photos of The Man Who Composed Two Nation's National Anthem
Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Rabindranath Tagore passed away August 7, 1941, but he left behind massive legacy in literature, music, education. On his death anniversary, let's take a look back at some rare moments from his incredible life
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The great poet Rabindranath Tagore
Rabindranath Tagore left a huge mark on Indian literature. He wasn't just a poet, but also a writer, philosopher, educationist, and painter. His life and work still inspire millions. His writings often explored big ideas like nature, humanity, love, and freedom.
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First Indian to win the Nobel Prize
Tagore made history in 1913 when he won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his work 'Gitanjali'. This made him the first Indian and the first Asian to receive the honour. He also gave India its national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', and wrote 'Amar Shonar Bangla', which became Bangladesh's anthem.
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A new experiment in the field of education
Tagore wanted to create a learning environment different from the usual system. So, he started Shantiniketan, where he stressed on the idea of learning in the middle of nature. This very institution later became the famous Visva-Bharati University.
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Not just a poet, a multifaceted talent
Tagore's genius wasn't just limited to his writing. He made significant contributions to painting, music, education, and social thought. These rare photos from his life are like a window into the past, showing us the India of his time.
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Tagore is relevant even today
Rabindranath Tagore's thoughts and literary works have influenced many generations. His messages about humanity, freedom, and our connection with nature are just as important today as they were back then.
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Tagore with Gandhiji
During the freedom struggle, Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi were two of India's most influential figures. They shared a deep intellectual and cultural bond. In fact, it was Gandhiji who respectfully called Tagore 'Gurudev'.
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