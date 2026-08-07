Yash Raj Films is reportedly entering the horror genre for the first time, with Varun Dhawan in the lead. But what makes this 2027 project special? Here’s everything you need to know.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is reportedly all set to enter the horror genre for the first time with an upcoming feature film, and Varun Dhawan has been finalised as the lead. The ambitious project will be directed and written by filmmaker Abhay Pannu, who is best known for the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film is expected to go on floors later this year and is currently targeting a theatrical release in 2027. The project will mark Pannu’s debut as a theatrical filmmaker after receiving appreciation for his work on Rocket Boys.

A source close to the project told the portal that Varun has officially come on board as the protagonist. “Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film,” the source said, adding that the project is being strategically championed by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.

The source further highlighted the significance of YRF’s entry into horror, stating that the production house has explored almost every major genre over the years but has not previously ventured into horror with a feature film.

For Varun Dhawan, the project marks another collaboration with the prestigious production banner. The actor has previously worked with YRF on films including Sui Dhaaga and has established himself as one of Bollywood’s leading mainstream performers.

Meanwhile, Abhay Pannu’s involvement has added another interesting dimension to the project. His work on Rocket Boys earned appreciation for its storytelling and characterisation, and his collaboration with YRF suggests the studio is looking to bring a fresh creative voice to the big screen.

With Varun in the lead and Pannu handling both the screenplay and direction, YRF’s first horror venture is already creating curiosity. Further details about the film’s title, storyline, female lead and supporting cast are expected to be announced later.