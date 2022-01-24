Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Doobey will make you fall in love (Watch)

‘Doobey’, the first song from Gehraiyaan soundtrack, personifies the heady rush of falling in love.

Gehraiyaan's latest song Doobey is written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha, the sweet-flowing music of Doobey is composed by OAFF and Savera and designed by Ankur Tewari The soundtrack of Gehraiyaan is one of the most awaited albums of 2022. Doobey which was revealed in the trailer is already trending on social media and YouTube, the song has left audiences wanting for more!



Talking about the song, Ankur Tewari said, “From the onset, I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the viewers to be immersed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar have all done a remarkable job bringing in the young essence yet keeping the conspiracy intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and passion to the song.” (Watch the song here)



Musician Kabeer Kathpalia, OAFF also talked about the spong, “It was an amazing experience to work on this film and its music. With the song Doobey, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling, the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan is truly a special album for each of us and we’re expecting the audience appreciates listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”



The film features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads and Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions in association with Jouska Films. Also Read: Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi