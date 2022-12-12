Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone SEXY, BOLD in bikini: Besharam Rang is all about Shah Rukh Khan's abs, Deepika's HOT moves

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Besharam Rang, the first song from Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is now available on YouTube. The Siddharth Anand-directed film will be released on January 25, 2023.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been waiting for the release of Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, since the stills from the film went popular on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action comedy. It will be SRK's fourth film after a four-year hiatus. Meanwhile, John Abraham will play the story's adversary.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The first tune from Pathaan's Besharam Rang has been released, and it has sparked a frenzy on the internet. Fans were once again wowed by Shah Rukh and Deepika's scorching chemistry.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In tune, the two stars appeared in ways never seen before on film. We can surely argue that Shah Rukh and Deepika are in their sexiest roles. Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Sheykhar perform Besharam Rang. Several photos of the couple from the sets of Besharam Rang were leaked online during production in Spain.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Needless to say, Deepika’s sizzling moves and sexy bikini looks have sent her fans into a frenzy. One fan wrote, “Deepika Padukone looking like an absolute dream in Besharam Rang." Another one wrote, “Too hot to handle this duo."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video was shot in gorgeous locales around Spain. Talking about SRK and Deepika's chemistry, Siddharth Anand said: "The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented. They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.”

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In a shirtless scene from the steamy song recorded on the island of Mallorca, Shah Rukh flaunts his eight-pack abs. The first song from Pathaan focuses on SRK and Deepika's chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless look has captivated the public's attention. Shah Rukh is known as the "Swag King" for a reason. His superbly toned avatar will be a visual delight on the big screen. The video was shot in gorgeous locales around Spain.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Deepika's beach ensembles in Besharam Rang are on point, whether she's wearing a trendsetting golden monokini or a bright yellow two-piece that fits her like a glove. 

    While expressing their love, fans created a frenzy on the internet and wrote in the comments section - 

    "Deepu looking too hot🔥🔥🔥🔥"

    "Uffff hoti🔥🔥"

    "Kya lg rahi ho🔥🔥🔥"

    "Who's on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️"

    "What a queen❤️😭🙏🏻🧿"

    "OH MY GOD YOU SLAYER LOOK AT YOU 🔥🔥🔥"

    "So Hot @deepikapadukone 🔥🔥🔥🙈😍😘💗💗💗💗💗..... From: #indonesia🥰🥰🥰🤗"

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress complemented her bikini outfit with big earrings and flowing beach hair. Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023, marking SRK's return to the big screen after a five-year absence. In 2023, the actor will also appear in several other films, including Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

