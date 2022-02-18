Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan gets reviewed by Bengaluru's former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao

Former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao slammed Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, says 'he stopped watching after 20 mins'

Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan, which was released last weekend on Amazon Prime Video, has received mixed reviews from fans and audiences. Besides Deepika the movie features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa and is directed by Shakun Batra.



Gehraiyaan is a modern-day love anecdote where it's natural to fall out of love and find it again elsewhere. The movie dealt with complex relationships and situations triggered by childhood trauma.

A few sessions of people showered praises on the cast of the film. However, a few think otherwise. After a week, the former Police Commissioner of Bengaluru named Bhaskar Rao watched the film, and his review went viral, grabbing attention.

Bhaskar Rao took to his Twitter account and reviewed Gehraiyaan. In his tweet, he slammed the movie. Bhaskar Rao stated that he stopped watching the film after 20 minutes as he found it to be an insult.



Rao also mentioned Deepika, calling him a Bangalore Girl and saying he is her big fan. But here, he said that Deepika Padukone and the film sent the wrong message. Rao tweet read, "We started watching #Gehraaiyaan, 20 mins later,stopped, I found it an affront ..I am a fan of Deepika,our BLR girl; she’s idolized by millions of young women as Icon Achiever & Courageous.Extramarital & destruction of Home, some may feel it’s OK, Very wrong msg. Am I old fashion?"

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut also slammed the film Gehraiyaan remarking that no skin show can save a film. She also called Deepika Padukone's film as a 'bad movie' and called it pornography. Her review had gone viral on social media.

