Deepika Padukone Becomes Meta AI Voice, Now Chat in Her Voice Across Six Countries
Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone becomes the new English voice of Meta AI, expanding her global presence. Her voice will now be available across six major English-speaking countries via Meta's AI platform.
Deepika Padukone Becomes the Voice of Meta AI
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has added another impressive milestone to her career by becoming the official English voice of Meta AI. The announcement was made via her Instagram, where she expressed excitement about this tech-forward collaboration. “Okay, so this is pretty cool I think!” she wrote, revealing her voice will now be accessible through Meta AI in several countries.
A Global Digital Leap for the Actress
With this move, Deepika cements her place not just as a global cinema icon but also as a recognizable voice in cutting-edge AI technology. Her voice will be available to users in India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand — making her one of the first global celebrities to be featured in this role.
A Personal Touch in AI Interactions
Meta’s integration of Deepika’s voice is a significant step in humanizing AI. By using a familiar, beloved voice, Meta aims to make digital interactions feel more natural and relatable. This aligns with Meta’s broader vision of creating engaging, human-centric AI experiences.
Deepika’s Star Power Meets Emerging Tech
Already a household name in film and fashion, Deepika’s involvement with Meta AI shows her expanding interest in innovation and technology. As she continues to break boundaries, this collaboration underlines her growing influence beyond entertainment, into the realm of global tech partnerships.