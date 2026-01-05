Deepika Padukone REJECTED Movies: Sultan to Dhoom 3; Check List Here
Deepika Padukone has turned 40. Born on January 5th in Copenhagen, Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bollywood industry. After delivering many hit films, Deepika is set to appear in some big-budget movies in 2026
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, who has been a part of many blockbuster films, has also rejected several great movies in her career. Let's find out which films Deepika rejected and why
Rockstar
Deepika Padukone was the first choice for director Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar, but she had to drop out due to date issues. The movie was later done by Nargis Fakhri. Made on a budget of 60 crores, the film did a business of 108.7 crores.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Deepika Padukone was the first choice for director Yash Chopra's 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. However, Deepika didn't find the offered role very strong and refused to do it. Made on a budget of 50 crores, this movie earned 235.66 crores.
Dhoom 3
The role played by Katrina Kaif in the 2013 film Dhoom 3 was first offered to Deepika Padukone, but she couldn't do the film due to her busy schedule. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya made this film on a budget of 100 crores, and it earned 556.74 crores.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
The makers first approached Deepika Padukone for the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Deepika refused to do it. It's said that she felt heroines don't have much to do in Salman's films. Sooraj Barjatya's 2015 film earned 432 crores on a budget of 90 crores.
Sultan
Deepika Padukone was also offered Salman Khan's film Sultan. She turned down the offer. It is said that Deepika felt her role in the film was not strong enough. Director Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 film was made on a budget of 90 crores and earned 623.33 crores.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Deepika Padukone was the first choice for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, she was busy with other films and declined due to date issues. The film was later done by Alia Bhatt. Made on a budget of 100 crores, this film earned 209.77 crores. The film was released in 2022.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.