Deepika Padukone Birthday: She was born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Deepika is one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She didn't have any film releases in 2025. However, she is ready to make a big splash at the box office in 2026
Deepika Padukone's achievement
Deepika Padukone has starred in many blockbusters. She's the only actress in the country with an amazing record: 3 films that grossed over 1000 crore. No other actor has done this.
Pathaan
Pathaan (2023) was an action thriller by Siddharth Anand. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Made on a 250 crore budget, it earned 1050.30 crore.
Jawan
Jawan (2023) was an action thriller directed by Atlee. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Made on a 300 crore budget, the film earned 1148.32 crore.
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD (2024) is a sci-fi film by Nag Ashwin. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Made on a 600 crore budget, it grossed 1100 crore.
Akshaye Khanna-SRK fall behind Deepika Padukone
Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar earned over 1000 crore, but it's his only one. SRK has two, but Deepika's record of three 1000-crore films remains unbeaten.
