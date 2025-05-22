- Home
- Entertainment
- Cannes 2025: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in timeless red saree; brings 'Sindoor' back in style
Cannes 2025: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in timeless red saree; brings 'Sindoor' back in style
At Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads by embracing traditional Indian beauty, proving that elegance rooted in culture can outshine even the most glamorous couture
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Amid the modern glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, Aditi Rao Hydari captivated audiences by embracing her cultural roots with a traditional Indian aesthetic.
Her appearance paid homage to the concept of shringar—the classic Indian idea of beauty and adornment—bringing an air of timeless grace to the red carpet.
Choosing a striking red saree over the usual gowns, Aditi stood out effortlessly, embodying elegance with a touch of tradition.
She complemented the saree with a sleeveless blouse, a sleek bun, a choker necklace, and minimal makeup—allowing her cultural cues to shine through.
What truly resonated with fans was her choice to wear sindoor and a bindi, powerful emblems of Indian heritage and identity.
Her look quickly became a fan favorite online, earning praise for blending Indian tradition with global fashion sensibility.
Aditi’s appearance served as a reminder that fashion rooted in authenticity and heritage can be just as impactful as haute couture—if not more.