Deepika Padukone’s Handbag Secret: The One Item That Surprised Everyone
'Guess what weird item you'd find if you searched my bag? A thepla (a snack) that my daughter ate two days ago. These are the words of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone about her daughter.
Her daughter Dua is now one and a half years old
These are the words of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone about her daughter. Her daughter Dua is now one and a half years old.
A few days ago, Deepika reportedly left a film project after requesting time off for her daughter.
Emotional words about the bond with her daughter
Now, she has once again spoken emotionally about her bond with her daughter.
I love you so much
'My daughter now knows her head, shoulders, knees, and toes. She keeps repeating it to confirm. I tell her 'I love you so much, baby' the most,' Deepika also said.
