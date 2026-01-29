Ashutosh Rana has voiced strong support for Deepika Padukone’s call for fixed eight-hour work shifts, stating that creative excellence depends on proper planning, balanced schedules, and adequate mental, physical, and emotional recovery

The ongoing debate around fixed working hours in the Hindi film industry has gained momentum, with several actors and filmmakers voicing strong opinions. While some industry members have questioned the practicality of limiting work hours, actor Ashutosh Rana has come out firmly in support of Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday for actors and film crews.

Creativity Has a Time Limit

In an interview, Rana emphasized that creativity cannot flourish under exhaustion. According to him, meaningful creative output is possible only when artists are mentally and physically fresh. He believes eight hours is more than sufficient to deliver quality work, provided the planning is done right. Strong pre-production, clarity in vision, and well-organized schedules, he said, can easily lead to “magic” on screen within this timeframe.

Poor Planning Leads to Overwork

Rana pointed out that extended work hours are often the result of inadequate preparation. He stressed that script discussions, scene blocking, and shot planning should be finalized in advance rather than improvised on set. When directors and producers lack clarity, he explained, shoots get unnecessarily stretched, directly affecting performance and overall output.

Recovery Is Non-Negotiable

Drawing a parallel with fitness routines, Rana highlighted the importance of recovery. Just as the human body cannot sustain extreme physical workouts daily, creative professionals too require emotional, mental, and physical rest. Occasional long hours may be unavoidable, he said, but making it a routine compromises both health and performance.

Concluding his thoughts, Rana stressed that working beyond one’s limits results in half-hearted delivery. To give their best, actors and crew members need adequate recovery time—and respecting an eight-hour work shift is a step toward a healthier, more sustainable film industry.