    Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022; goes shirtless

    First Published May 23, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Hina Khan went shirtless to rock her black pantsuit look ahead of a day full of interviews. Check out her blingtastic pictures here.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    Hina Khan has come out as one of the fashionistas who has been rocking at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 with her stellar attires. From stunning down to chic dresses, Hina’s Cannes 2022 outfits are some of the most trendy attires that have set the bar high. Whether it was her deep maroon gown, the goldish-yellow gown or the uber-cool white saree-like drape, Hina has set some major fashion goals at the world’s biggest film festival. Adding to the list of her trendy fashion attire is the black pantsuit, pictures of which she posted on Monday on her Instagram handle.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    The television beauty, Hina Khan, posed on a street in the French Riviera. She looked chick in the plain black pantsuit, keeping it simple and stylish.

    ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan, whose yellow dress is hotter?

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    The black ensemble that Hina Khan wore was simple yet had a bling factor that stood out well. The right side of the blazer’s lapel had bling work that gave the classic pantsuit a touch of chic.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Topless woman screams 'stop raping us'; protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    Hina Khan went shirtless for her pantsuit look which has had us bold over. She has once again lived up to the expectations of wearing something stunning at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    The actress’s look was for a day full of interviews, as she mentioned in her Instagram caption. Hina Khan was styled by Sayali Vidya in Balestra and NKPR pantsuit.

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    Recently, Hina Khan unveiled the poster of ‘Country of Blind’, her second film. The unveiling was held at the Indian Pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival. Hina has made sure to count make every moment of hers at the festival!

    Image: Hina Khan/Instagram

    The TV actor, Hina Khan, made her first Cannes appearance in the year 2019. Her red carpet debut outfit was one of the most talked-about outfits of Indian celebrities. And when Hina returned to Canned 2022, she did not disappoint with her lilac gown that made her glow and dazzle like a fresh lily.

