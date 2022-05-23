Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022; goes shirtless

Hina Khan went shirtless to rock her black pantsuit look ahead of a day full of interviews. Check out her blingtastic pictures here.

Hina Khan has come out as one of the fashionistas who has been rocking at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 with her stellar attires. From stunning down to chic dresses, Hina’s Cannes 2022 outfits are some of the most trendy attires that have set the bar high. Whether it was her deep maroon gown, the goldish-yellow gown or the uber-cool white saree-like drape, Hina has set some major fashion goals at the world’s biggest film festival. Adding to the list of her trendy fashion attire is the black pantsuit, pictures of which she posted on Monday on her Instagram handle.

The television beauty, Hina Khan, posed on a street in the French Riviera. She looked chick in the plain black pantsuit, keeping it simple and stylish.

The black ensemble that Hina Khan wore was simple yet had a bling factor that stood out well. The right side of the blazer's lapel had bling work that gave the classic pantsuit a touch of chic.

Hina Khan went shirtless for her pantsuit look which has had us bold over. She has once again lived up to the expectations of wearing something stunning at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The actress’s look was for a day full of interviews, as she mentioned in her Instagram caption. Hina Khan was styled by Sayali Vidya in Balestra and NKPR pantsuit.

Recently, Hina Khan unveiled the poster of ‘Country of Blind’, her second film. The unveiling was held at the Indian Pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival. Hina has made sure to count make every moment of hers at the festival!

