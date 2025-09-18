In a surprising update, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have officially announced that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the film's sequel. The decision was revealed through a formal statement citing creative differences and commitment concerns.

In a shocking turn of events, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have formally confirmed that Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone will not be a part of sequel to their futuristic epic. The announcement was made on the film's official social media pages, sending shockwaves among the fans and film fraternity alike.

The Official Statement

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

The message indicates that the decision was mutual and arrived at on the basis of creative or professional differences rather than a source of controversy or conflict.

Reasons Behind the Exit

While no specifics were given about this, the phrase "we were unable to find a partnership" could refer to differences in vision, availability, or commitment. With the magnitude of the Kalki franchise as a high-budget sci-fi epic set in a dystopian future, the sequel may demand absolute dedication potentially lasting several years.

Deepika, who is now pregnant with her first child with actor Ranveer Singh, could possibly see her personal and professional commitments conflicting with the timeline of the film. However, there has been no official word confirming a relation of any sort between her pregnancy and this announcement.

Fans React To The News

Fans of both Deepika Padukone and the Kalki 2898 AD universe have taken to all social media to express disappointment and curiosity over whom they will select as a replacement in part two. Some are speculating whether her character will be written out or recast.

Where Will The Kalki Franchise Go From Here?

Despite this setback, the Kalki 2898 AD team is moving ahead with the sequel. Expectation continues to soar with stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan already attached. The creative team, in light of how significant the role is to the sequel, would either have to rewrite the script or recast Deepika's character.

To their credit, the film facilitators did announce that thoughtfully and professionally, wishing Deepika best luck in her future endeavors. Respectably, fans also appreciated the clarity and tone of the message, with no hints of speculation or drama.