Deepika’s influence extends far beyond Bollywood. Regular appearances at Cannes and collaborations with international designers and brands have positioned her as a global cultural figure. At the same time, her mental health advocacy through The Live Love Laugh Foundation has added depth to her public image. Married to actor Ranveer Singh since 2018, the couple recently welcomed their daughter, Dua, marking a new personal chapter as Deepika steps confidently into her 40s.