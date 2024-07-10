Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: 7 Bollywood stars who did intimate scenes after marriage

Many Bollywood celebrities make headlines for their intimate scenes, which are sometimes cut during censorship but quickly resurface on social media, creating a viral sensation among fans. Today, we will discuss actors and actresses who have appeared in intimate scenes even after getting married

Picture Courtesy: IMDb

Bollywood celebrities often attract attention for their intimate scenes, which are sometimes removed during censorship but soon reappear on social media, going viral among fans. Today, we will focus on actors and actresses who have performed in intimate scenes post-marriage

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's on-screen chemistry was highly applauded in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. Alia shot the film after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor and Raveer too is married to Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor did some hot, steamy scenes in 'Animal' with Triptii Dimri post his marriage to Alia Bhatt. Earlier Ranbir also did some steamy scenes with Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar'

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has been married to Mira Kapoor and is father to two kids. His intimate scenes with Kriti Sanon were a hit soon after the film released

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif. His on-screen chemistry with Triptii Dimri for 'Bad Newz' is being lauded

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, married to Ranveer Singh did not shy away from the steamy scenes that were required for her character in 'Gehraiyaan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Their on-screen chemistry was greatly lauded

Latest Videos