    Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: 7 Bollywood stars who did intimate scenes after marriage

    Many Bollywood celebrities make headlines for their intimate scenes, which are sometimes cut during censorship but quickly resurface on social media, creating a viral sensation among fans. Today, we will discuss actors and actresses who have appeared in intimate scenes even after getting married

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    Picture Courtesy: IMDb

    article_image2

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's on-screen chemistry was highly applauded in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. Alia shot the film after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor and Raveer too is married to Deepika Padukone

    article_image3

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor did some hot, steamy scenes in 'Animal' with Triptii Dimri post his marriage to Alia Bhatt. Earlier Ranbir also did some steamy scenes with Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar'

    article_image4

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor has been married to Mira Kapoor and is father to two kids. His intimate scenes with Kriti Sanon were a hit soon after the film released

    article_image5

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif. His on-screen chemistry with Triptii Dimri for 'Bad Newz' is being lauded

    article_image6

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone, married to Ranveer Singh did not shy away from the steamy scenes that were required for her character in 'Gehraiyaan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Their on-screen chemistry was greatly lauded

