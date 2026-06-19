A new controversy has erupted after Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, liked a social media post. The post claimed that teammate Bruno Fernandes does not play well for the Portugal national team.

Portugal, which arrived with a star-studded squad, put up a disappointing show in their very first match. They took an early lead against Congo but Congo managed to score an equaliser before the first half ended. All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo, but he had a very quiet game. The team captain only had 25 touches on the ball throughout the match and failed to register a single shot on target. He spent the full 90 minutes inside the Congo box but couldn't create any real impact. His poor form has now become a major topic of discussion globally.

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Ronaldo’s Sister Likes Post Criticising Bruno Fernandes

After the match, many people, including football legend Henry, came forward to criticise Ronaldo. However, Portugal's coach, Roberto Martinez, is also facing a lot of heat. There's a strong opinion on social media that the match ended in a draw because Martinez failed to make timely substitutions or change tactics, despite having a strong bench. Along with Ronaldo, the poor performances of Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha are also being heavily discussed. Amidst all this, a social media post targeting Bruno Fernandes has become the biggest talking point, especially after Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, liked it.

International media has reported that Katia Aveiro liked a post which said, "Bruno plays great at Manchester, but is a disappointment when he comes to Portugal." This 'like controversy' is significant because fans are already angry, with many believing that Ronaldo is being deliberately ignored on the field and not getting enough passes. His sister's action only adds fuel to the fire. It's also worth noting that Katia Aveiro has a history of sharing controversial statements and pictures on social media related to her brother and other players.