De De Pyaar De 2 Star Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite in De De Pyaar De 2, releasing on November 14, 2025. The romantic comedy also stars R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Gautami Kapoor, with the cast earning impressive paychecks
De De Pyaar De 2 Star Cast Fees
The much-awaited romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is all set to release on November 14, 2025. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film continues the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) as they navigate challenges in gaining acceptance for their relationship from Ayesha’s family. The movie also stars R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.
Ajay Devgn
The actor, reprising his role as Ashish, is said to have taken home a hefty paycheck of Rs 40 crore.
Rakul Preet Singh
Playing Ayesha once again, the actress reportedly charged Rs 4.5 crore for her performance.
R Madhavan
Portraying the role of Ayesha’s father, the versatile actor is believed to have earned Rs 9 crore.
Jaaved Jaaferi
Jaaved Jaaferi reportedly received Rs 2–3 crore.
Gautami Kapoor
Gautami Kapoor plays Rakul Preet Singh's mother and was reportedly paid 1 Crore for her role.