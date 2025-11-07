Masti 4 To De De Pyaar De 2: 6 Most Awaited Bollywood Sequels Set To Release Soon
Upcoming Sequels Films: Many big sequel films are set to release in 2025 and 2026. This includes names from Masti 4 to De De Pyaar De 2. So, let's find out which sequels the audience is eagerly waiting for
De De Pyaar De 2
After the success of 'De De Pyaar De', its makers are now making a second part. Besides Ajay and Rakul, the film also stars R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri in lead roles. This film will be released in theaters on November 14.
Masti 4
The fourth part of the film Masti is coming. Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor will be seen in lead roles. Its trailer was also released recently. The film will hit theaters on November 21.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Kapil Sharma's debut film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' was a comedy whose story revolved around a man with multiple marriages. Now, its second part is also coming soon.
Awarapan 2
After the success of Emraan Hashmi's film 'Awarapan', its sequel is now being made. The film has been announced, but its release date hasn't been revealed. Filming is ongoing, and Disha Patani is in the lead role.
Dhamaal 4
After 'Dhamaal', 'Double Dhamaal', and 'Total Dhamaal', 'Dhamaal 4' is set to release. It will star Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2026 release.
Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani franchise is one of Bollywood's most respected thriller series. A Gujarati actress will feature in its third part. It's being directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who was an assistant director on War 2, Tiger 3, and other films.