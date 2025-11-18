- Home
It's been 4 days since the release of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film, De De Pyaar De 2. The film is being liked by the audience. The movie is also performing well at the box office
It's been 4 days since the release of Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2. This romantic comedy film by director Anshul Sharma is being liked by the audience. The film is also collecting well.
De De Pyaar De 2 opened with 8.75 crore on its first day. On the second day, it earned 12.25 crore. The movie's collection on the third day was 13.75 crore. Now, the earnings for the fourth day, the first Monday, have also been revealed.
According to sacnilk.com, De De Pyaar De 2 did a business of 2.84 crore on its first Monday. This figure is as of 9 PM. There's a chance it might increase. However, based on this figure, the film failed the Monday test.
De De Pyaar De 2 has so far done a business of 37.59 crore at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, the movie's gross collection has reached 45.75 crore. It has earned 58.60 crore worldwide in three days.
De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy-action film directed by Anshul Sharma. Its writers are Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series Films and Luv Films. Its budget is around 100 crore.
De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn along with Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Ishita Dutta in lead roles. This movie is a sequel to the 2019 film De De Pyaar De.