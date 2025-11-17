De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Collects This; Read
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 is doing well at the box office. The film's earnings are constantly on the rise. Now, the third-day collection figures are out. Looking at the numbers, it's safe to say the movie has hit the jackpot
15
Image Credit : ajay devgn instagram
When was De De Pyaar De 2 released
Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 was released on Friday, November 14. The film got a good start at the box office. The movie is directed by Anshul Sharma.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : ajay devgn instagram
De De Pyaar De 2 Earnings
Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 earned ₹8.75 crore on day one and a strong ₹12.25 crore on day two.
35
Image Credit : Facebook
De De Pyaar De 2 Third Day Earnings
According to sacnilk.com, Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 did business of ₹11.50 crore on its third day. This figure is as of 9 PM, and it's likely to increase.
45
Image Credit : Facebook
De De Pyaar De 2 Total Collection
De De Pyaar De 2 has earned ₹32.48 crore at the Indian box office in 3 days. Its worldwide collection has crossed ₹38 crore. The movie's budget is between ₹90-100 crore.
55
Image Credit : Facebook
De De Pyaar De 2 Starcast
The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan. It's a T-Series and Luv Films production.
Latest Videos