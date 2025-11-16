- Home
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' might have had a slow start at the box office. But this romantic comedy showed fantastic growth on its second day.
How much did 'De De Pyaar De 2' earn on its second day?
According to a report from the trade tracking website sacnilk.com, 'De De Pyaar De 2' earned about ₹12.25 crore on its second day. This is about 40% more than its first-day earnings.
What is the two-day collection of 'De De Pyaar De 2'?
'De De Pyaar De 2' has earned about ₹21 crore at the domestic box office in two days. The film, directed by Anshul Sharma, had a first-day collection of around ₹8.75 crore.
What is the budget of 'De De Pyaar De 2'?
There's no official info on the budget of 'De De Pyaar De 2'. But reports suggest it was made for about ₹90-100 crore. The film has already recovered over 20% of its cost in two days.
What is the worldwide collection of 'De De Pyaar De 2'?
'De De Pyaar De 2' is doing well overseas, grossing ₹4 crore on day one. With India's ₹10.50 crore gross, the worldwide total was ₹14.50 crore. The two-day global total might cross ₹30 crore.
The star cast of 'De De Pyaar De 2'
'De De Pyaar De 2' stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It also features R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey, Meezaan Jafri, and Ishita Dutta. Produced by Luv Ranjan, it's a sequel to the 2019 film 'De De Pyaar De', which was directed by Akiv Ali.