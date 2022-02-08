Victoria Beckham eats only grilled fish and steamed veggies

David Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham has been eating steamed veggies and grilled fish for the last 25 years.

When it comes to eating healthy, one can’t beat Victoria Beckham. Her diet for the last 25 years has been just the same and we bet you cannot consider following it. In fact, her footballer husband David Beckham is also tired of her diet.

Victoria Beckham’s diet is about eating only two things. Nothing else. We don’t kid you at this. Victoria Beckham’s diet was revealed by herself, calling it ‘boring’. So, what is it that she eats? Well, for the last so many years, Victoria Beckham has not eaten anything beyond grilled fish and steamed veggies. It is not about a couple of days, weeks or even a couple of years, Victoria Beckham has been eating grilled fish and steamed veggies for nearly 25 years now. Can you believe that?

David Beckham had revealed about Victoria Beckham’s diet during a podcast. And upon learning about Victoria’s crazy diet, singer Kerry Katona suggested Victoria to 'get a kebab down her neck'.

Kerry Katona said that “that’s very healthy! No wonder she’s so slim”. Kerry said. “She needs to get a kebab down her neck!”

It was last week when David Beckham said that he has shared a plate for food with each other only once over the years. He said that though he was emotional about his food and wants everyone to try something great, he is married to someone who has been eating the same thing for the last 25 years.

