'Baazigar' South Remakes

'Baazigar' had a total of 4 remakes, including 3 in South Indian languages. The first remake, 'Vetagadu', was released in Telugu in 1995, directed by Tammareddy Bharadwaja and starring Rajasekhar, Rambha, and Soundarya. It was a hit. The second remake, 'Samrat', a Tamil film directed by C. Dinakaran and starring Ramki, Vineetha, and Rukma, flopped in 1997. The third South Indian remake, 'Nagarahavu', a Kannada film directed by S. Murali Mohan, starring Upendra, Jyothika, Ambika, and Sadhu Kokila, was released in 2002 and was a hit. Apart from these, a Bengali remake titled 'Prem' was released in 2007.