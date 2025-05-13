Darr to Baazigar: 6 Shah Rukh Khan hits remade in South Indian cinema
Shahrukh Khan, currently in the news for 'Pathan 2', is among the stars whose films have been remade in South Indian cinema. Here are 6 of SRK's hit films and their South Indian remakes...
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Darr (1993)
This blockbuster film was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol.
'Darr' South Remake
In 2000, 'Darr' was remade in Kannada as 'Preethse' by director D. Rajendra Babu, starring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Sonali Bendre. The film was a box office hit. The 2005 Tamil film 'Chinna' was reportedly inspired by 'Darr', and the Telugu film 'Tapassu' also borrowed some scenes.
2. Baazigar (1993)
This superhit film, directed by Abbas-Mustan, starred Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, and Dalip Tahil.
'Baazigar' South Remakes
'Baazigar' had a total of 4 remakes, including 3 in South Indian languages. The first remake, 'Vetagadu', was released in Telugu in 1995, directed by Tammareddy Bharadwaja and starring Rajasekhar, Rambha, and Soundarya. It was a hit. The second remake, 'Samrat', a Tamil film directed by C. Dinakaran and starring Ramki, Vineetha, and Rukma, flopped in 1997. The third South Indian remake, 'Nagarahavu', a Kannada film directed by S. Murali Mohan, starring Upendra, Jyothika, Ambika, and Sadhu Kokila, was released in 2002 and was a hit. Apart from these, a Bengali remake titled 'Prem' was released in 2007.
3. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)
This film, directed by Kundan Shah, had an average performance at the box office and starred Shahrukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Deepak Tijori.
'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' South Remake
In 1999, director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao remade 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' in Telugu as 'Swapnalokam'. The film, starring Jagapati Babu, Raasi, and Rahul, flopped at the box office.
4. Pardes (1997)
This hit film, directed by Subhash Ghai, starred Shahrukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Amrish Puri, and Apoorva Agnihotri.
'Pardes' South Remake
In 1998, 'Pardes' was remade in Telugu as 'Pelli Kanuka'. Kodi Ramakrishna directed the film, starring Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi, and Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. The film was a box office hit.
5. Yes Boss (1997)
This box office hit starred Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Aditya Pancholi. The film was directed by Aziz Mirza.
'Yes Boss' South Remake
The 2005 Tamil film 'Guru En Aalu' was a remake of 'Yes Boss', starring R. Madhavan, Abbas, Mamta Mohandas, and Vivek. Directed by Selva, the film received a mixed response.
6. Main Hoon Na (2004)
This film, directed by Farah Khan, starred Shahrukh Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. It was a box office hit.
'Main Hoon Na' South Remake
In 2008, 'Main Hoon Na' was remade in Tamil as 'Aegan', starring Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Suman, Nassar, and Jayaram. The film was a box office hit.