Daaku Maharaj: Did Urvashi Rautela charge Rs 3 crore for just 3-minute appearance? Read THIS

Urvashi Rautela has been in the headlines for the past few days due to the popularity of her most recent film, Daaku Maharaj. While the actress was already making headlines with her words and interviews, a new rumour stated that she charged a stunning Rs 3 crore for a three-minute cameo in the film, leaving netizens stunned.

According to ET Now, Urvashi paid Rs 1 lakh per minute for her three-minute performance "despite a series of flops." The actress's net worth is estimated to be about Rs 236 crore, with social media and public appearances accounting for a significant portion. The actress has 73 million Instagram followers alone.

One of the main reasons Daaku Maharaj gained popularity was the actress' song in the film, Dabidi Dibidi, with the male protagonist Nandamuri Balakrishna, which grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The song's hook dance was dubbed "vulgar," and the 34-year age difference between Urvashi and Balakrishna made matters worse.

Later, allegations circulated claiming that Urvashi's sequences from the OTT version of Daaku Maharaj had been erased, but it was false.

The streaming giant maintained that nothing was edited from the OTT version, and that the theatrical version will be available on the site. To make up for the poster mishap, Netflix posted another Daaku Maharaj-related Instagram post with two stills of Urvashi from the film.

