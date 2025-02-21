Daaku Maharaaj LEAKED: Urvashi Rautela, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film on iBomma, Tamilrockers, and more

Another Sankranti film has arrived on OTT. Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj started streaming on Netflix on February 21. Directed by Bobby, this film achieved success.

Among the films released for Sankranti, Game Changer was released on OTT first. It is known that this film is making a splash on Prime Video. As the movie was a disaster in theaters, this film was brought to OTT first. Now another Sankranti film has also arrived on OTT. Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj started streaming on Netflix from February 21.

Directed by Bobby, this film achieved good success. It became Balakrishna's fourth consecutive hit. Fans were waiting for this film to come to OTT. Finally, Daaku Maharaaj has arrived on Netflix. As soon as it arrived, the movie became trending. Piracy websites were also waiting for this film.

Daaku Maharaaj was leaked on the torrent website Ibomma as soon as it came to OTT. Moreover, Daaku Maharaaj is trending at the top on Ibomma. Piracy websites are also undermining OTT revenue. Media representative Dil Raju was questioned about this in the past. Dil Raju is not only a leading producer in Tollywood but also the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation.

When the media questioned what action would be taken against piracy sites like Ibomma, Dil Raju raised his hands without giving a clear answer. He said in the past that it is not possible for him alone to stop it and that a decision will be taken after discussing it in the Film Chamber.

Latest Videos