Makers spent around Rs 25 to 30 crores to produce this movie. They closed the theatrical business at Rs 10 crores. The movie needs to collect an Rs 11 crores share to break even. This means it requires Rs 22 crores in gross collections. The film managed to collect just around Rs 1 crore on its first day. It still needs to collect Rs 21 crores more at the box office. We have to wait and see if the film achieves this target.