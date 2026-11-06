Shehzad Poonawalla, winner of Rise and Fall Season 2, will donate his Rs 35 lakh prize to flood-hit Bihar and Assam and drought-affected Maharashtra. He secured the trophy after a challenging journey on the Prime Video reality show.

Shehzad Poonawalla Wins Rise and Fall Season 2

'Rise and Fall' Season 2 winner Shehzad Poonawalla has announced that he will donate his entire prize money of Rs 35 lakh towards relief efforts for flood-hit Bihar and Assam and drought-affected Maharashtra, expressing gratitude to viewers for their support throughout his journey on the reality show.

Shehzad thanked his supporters for their love and encouragement, describing his participation in the show as a new journey and experience. He said that as an outsider, his victory would not have been possible without their support. "Thank you for the support in my victory on Rise n Fall season 2. It has been a new journey and experience and for an outsider like me it was only possible due to your support and love," he said.

Donation Plans for Relief Efforts

Announcing his decision to donate the prize money, he added, "Have decided to donate my Rs 35 lakhs prize towards Bihar and Assam floods (while entering it was huge) and Maharashtra drought."

During the show's grand finale, after being announced as the ultimate winner, Shehzad reiterated his commitment to donating the prize money towards flood relief in Bihar and Assam. "Maine show mein aane se prehle kaha tha ki jo bhi rashi mujhe milegi... main... kyunki Manish bhai jaante hain Bihar mein bahut badi trasadi aayi thi, Assam mein bhi trasadi aayi thi, toh main ye poori rashi Bihar aur Assam ki trasadi ke liye unke Chief Minister fund mein dunga," he shared the video on Instagram.

Show Results and Personal Reflection

Shehzad emerged as the winner of the second season of the reality show, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati secured the third position.

Reflecting on his journey, political leader Shehzad said winning the show was a feeling he could not put into words. He described the experience as challenging, recalling the highs of the Tower and the uncertainty of the Basement, which required him to constantly adapt and push through difficult situations.

Expressing happiness, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy — from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do."

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’ is hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show streams on Prime Video. (ANI)

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