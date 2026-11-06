Salman Khan has rejected rumors that his upcoming movie 'Maatrubhumi' targets China or faced government interference. He emphasized that the film focuses on the emotional journey of soldiers and their families during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Salman Khan Clarifies Maatrubhumi Controversies

Bollywood star Salman Khan has dismissed claims that his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' takes a stance against China or that the government pressured the makers to change or rewrite the script, calling such reports "nonsense". Speaking about the film at the trailer launch event of 'Maatrubhumi' on Friday, Salman said the story revolves around soldiers and the challenges faced by them and their families on both sides. "Yeh jo narrative hai na ki hum China ke against ja rahe vagharah vagarah aur fir hamari government ne pressure daala hai ki script change karo, rewrite karo yeh sab bakwas hai... humne picture banayi hai soldiers ke upar unki families ki what they go through...(This whole narrative, that we are taking a stance against China, or whatever else is being said—and the claim that our government pressured us to change or rewrite the script, it’s all nonsense) "It’s not true at all. We’ve made a film about soldiers—about what they and their families go through, on both sides. There are no negative forces..." he added.

Addressing Certification Speculations

The actor's remarks come amid speculation surrounding the film's storyline and its portrayal of the India-China conflict. Earlier, Salman Khan Films dismissed reports claiming that its upcoming war film Maatrubhumi has run into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate. Addressing the speculation, the banner said claims about the film facing certification-related issues were "false" and stressed that the project has not yet reached the certification stage.

Production and Film Details

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.'It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date. (ANI)