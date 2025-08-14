- Home
Rajinikanth’s Coolie has finally released, drawing massive fan celebrations and early mixed reviews. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features a star-studded cast and promises a thrilling cinematic experience.
Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated movie, Coolie, has finally released, and fans have been celebrating since midnight. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan in a cameo, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Theatres opened early to welcome the huge crowd eager to watch their favorite superstar’s latest work. The excitement has turned cinemas into vibrant arenas filled with cheering fans, making Coolie one of the most talked-about films of the year.
Mixed Reviews but Rajinikanth Steals the Show
Early reviews for Coolie are pouring in, and opinions are varied. Many fans praise Rajinikanth’s electrifying performance, calling his entry “pure goosebumps” and applauding his style, energy, and charisma. The action scenes are described as breathtaking, while the mix of comedy and emotion keeps the audience hooked throughout.
Some viewers have noted similarities with Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Thug Life and Indian 2, but most agree that Coolie offers a fresh and entertaining ride. A standout post-credit scene has fans buzzing, hinting at more excitement to come. Overall, Coolie promises to be a thrilling experience best enjoyed on the big screen.
Mark My Words,@Dir_Lokesh can't create this Magic again in his Lifetime 🗿#Coolie pic.twitter.com/TG2XBBh5EF
— Mj Fan (@Mj_____Fan) August 13, 2025
Superstar Mania Sweeps the USA❤️🔥
From coast to coast, #Coolie fever is at an all-time high🔥
BLOCKBUSTER RESPONSE FROM USA🔥🔥🔥@Hamsinient @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/2h3LImhsxv
— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) August 14, 2025
It's crazy how fans stop the show at hero's entry and celebrate it like a festival 🥳 #Coolie
THE THALAIVA #Rajinikanth 🙇 pic.twitter.com/dagnIpL8V2
— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 14, 2025
Powerful Cast and Engaging Storyline
Coolie features an impressive lineup of actors delivering strong performances. Rajinikanth plays Deva, an ageing smuggler forced back into a dangerous world he had left behind. Nagarjuna’s villainous character draws comparisons to Heath Ledger’s Joker, being unpredictable and dangerously charming. Aamir Khan’s cameo adds mystery and suspense. The supporting cast, including Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir, bring depth and emotion to the film.
Together, their performances create a powerful cinematic experience, combining drama, action, and emotion. With such a talented ensemble and a gripping story, Coolie is set to captivate audiences across the country.