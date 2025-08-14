Image Credit : instagram / sun pictures

Mixed Reviews but Rajinikanth Steals the Show

Early reviews for Coolie are pouring in, and opinions are varied. Many fans praise Rajinikanth’s electrifying performance, calling his entry “pure goosebumps” and applauding his style, energy, and charisma. The action scenes are described as breathtaking, while the mix of comedy and emotion keeps the audience hooked throughout.

Some viewers have noted similarities with Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Thug Life and Indian 2, but most agree that Coolie offers a fresh and entertaining ride. A standout post-credit scene has fans buzzing, hinting at more excitement to come. Overall, Coolie promises to be a thrilling experience best enjoyed on the big screen.

Mark My Words,@Dir_Lokesh can't create this Magic again in his Lifetime 🗿#Coolie pic.twitter.com/TG2XBBh5EF — Mj Fan (@Mj_____Fan) August 13, 2025

Superstar Mania Sweeps the USA❤️‍🔥



From coast to coast, #Coolie fever is at an all-time high🔥



BLOCKBUSTER RESPONSE FROM USA🔥🔥🔥@Hamsinient @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/2h3LImhsxv — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) August 14, 2025