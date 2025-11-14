Coolie to Bison: Top 10 Biggest Tamil Nadu Box Office Grossers Revealed
The list of Tamil Nadu’s top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 is out. From Vijay’s Coolie to the action-packed Bison Kaalamadan, these movies dominated theaters and set major box office benchmarks this year.
Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies in Tamilnadu 2025
The 2025 Tamil Nadu box office list is out. Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 competes with Tamil films. Only two films crossed 100 crores, with others earning over 50 crores.
10. Bison Kaalamadan
Bison Kaalamadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, was released this Diwali. It grossed over 70 crores worldwide and 52 crores in Tamil Nadu, securing 10th place.
9. Dude
Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, was a Diwali treat. Directed by Keerthiswaran, it also featured Mamitha Baiju and Sarathkumar. It grossed 114 crores worldwide and 55 crores in TN, ranking 9th.
8. Madharaasi
Madharaasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth, was released in September. It grossed over 100 crores worldwide and 57 crores in TN, taking 8th place.
7. Thalaivan Thalaivii
Thalaivan Thalaivii was a blockbuster hit for Vijay Sethupathi in 2025. Directed by Pandiraj, it was released in July. It grossed over 100 crores worldwide, with 59 crores in TN, placing it 7th.
6. Tourist Family
Tourist Family was this year's surprise hit in Tamil cinema. Directed by newcomer Abishan Jeevinth and starring Sasikumar and Simran, it grossed 63 crores in Tamil Nadu, ranking 6th.
5. Kantara Chapter 1
The only non-Tamil film in the top 10 is Kantara Chapter 1. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, it grossed over 840 crores worldwide and 72 crores in Tamil Nadu, securing 5th place.
4. Dragon
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, hit theaters in February. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, it grossed over 150 crores worldwide, with 78 crores from Tamil Nadu alone, placing it 4th.
3. Vidaamuyarchi
Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith, was produced by Lyca. Released in February, it grossed 137 crores worldwide and 79 crores in Tamil Nadu, securing 3rd place.
2. Coolie
Coolie was the most anticipated film in Tamil Nadu this year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, it was released in August. It grossed 520 crores worldwide, with 147.2 crores in TN, ranking 2nd.
1. Good Bad Ugly
Ajith's Good Bad Ugly is 2025's top TN box office hit, grossing a record 152.20 crores. This record is unbeaten, making Ajith the undisputed box office king for the year.