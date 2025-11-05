Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films of All Times; Check Here
Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has ruled Indian cinema for over five decades. With every role, he redefines stardom, proving that true talent and charisma only grow stronger with time
Kalki 2898 AD (2024)
Set in a futuristic world inspired by Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD brought together an exceptional cast — Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan — under Nag Ashwin’s direction.
Bachchan played the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, a role that resonated deeply with audiences. Critics admired how he brought emotional intensity and moral weight to the story, making his performance one of the film’s highlights. The movie not only broke major box-office records but also set new standards for science-fiction in Indian cinema.
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this visually ambitious fantasy adventure featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, with Amitabh Bachchan portraying Guru — a wise mentor guiding the young hero. His presence lent a sense of authority and depth to the mystical world of Astras. Despite receiving mixed critical responses, the film emerged as a major box-office hit worldwide, proving that Bachchan continues to hold relevance in modern cinematic universes.
Thugs of Hindostan (2018)
One of the most awaited films of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan starred Amitabh Bachchan alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Though the film’s reviews were divided, audiences couldn’t ignore Bachchan’s commanding portrayal of Khudabaksh Azaad — a brave and principled rebel. His powerful screen presence and fiery energy reminded viewers of his classic “angry young man” roles, reaffirming his enduring magnetism.
Piku
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku remains one of the most heartfelt films of Bachchan’s later years. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, the film explored the tender and humorous relationship between a daughter and her eccentric father. Bachchan’s portrayal of Bhaskor Banerjee — a lovable yet fussy old man obsessed with his health — won hearts and critical praise alike. His performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, cementing the film as a timeless gem in his career.
Badla
Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla offered a taut psychological thriller experience, with Amitabh Bachchan as Advocate Badal Gupta, a clever and composed lawyer representing a woman accused of murder, played by Taapsee Pannu. The film stood out for its sharp dialogues, tightly-woven plot and gripping performances. Bachchan’s calm authority and verbal duels with Taapsee kept viewers on edge, showcasing his skill in commanding attention with pure intellect and dialogue.