Image Credit : instagram

Set in a futuristic world inspired by Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD brought together an exceptional cast — Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan — under Nag Ashwin’s direction.

Bachchan played the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, a role that resonated deeply with audiences. Critics admired how he brought emotional intensity and moral weight to the story, making his performance one of the film’s highlights. The movie not only broke major box-office records but also set new standards for science-fiction in Indian cinema.