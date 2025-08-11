Image Credit : Film

Anirudh Ravichander on Expectations from Coolie

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has frequently collaborated with Rajinikanth, expressed high hopes for Coolie in a recent interview. He noted that their previous ventures together have been major successes, and he expects the same magic this time. Anirudh also praised Lokesh Kanagaraj’s strong track record and predicted that the film would showcase the director’s exceptional screenwriting skills. What makes the anticipation even more remarkable is that the buzz has built up despite no trailer being released yet. According to Anirudh, Coolie will be an intelligent and engaging entertainer that blends Rajinikanth’s star power with Lokesh’s storytelling expertise.