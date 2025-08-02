Image Credit : X/@sunpictures

An Ensemble Cast and Gritty Vision

Joining the leading trio are actors Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, adding depth to an already stellar lineup. Known for his gritty, high-octane storytelling, Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to deliver his signature blend of sleek action sequences and strong character development. The recently unveiled poster, showcasing the three megastars in dramatic costumes, has further amped up fan expectations.

The teaser hinted at a darker tone, with Nagarjuna portraying a more intense role, Aamir Khan stepping into a mysterious character, and Rajinikanth radiating his timeless charisma. With a rumored budget of Rs 400 million, Coolie is expected to be a visual and emotional spectacle.